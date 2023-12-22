Foreigners invested THB98 billion in 11 months, creating over 6,000 jobs

The highest number of foreign investors are from Japan — 129 — accounting for 21% of the total number of foreign businesses, with total investment of 30.106 billion baht.

Singapore was next with 95 investors, accounting for 16%, with investments amounting to 22.219 billion baht.

The United States was third: 95 investors, accounting for 16%, with investments of 4.235 billion baht.

A total of 56 investors from China accounted for 9%, with total investments of 15.818 billion baht.

There were 26 investors from Hong Kong, accounting for 4%, bringing in a total of 5.813 billion baht .