Both benefits and difficulties ahead for business entrepreneurs

Event business to go creative

Something new could be seen this year in the event business as it works to fully bounce back after the significant losses during and immediately after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Event entrepreneurs are expected to focus their efforts on creativity, with the government’s support for promoting “soft power”.

Kriengkan Kanjanapokin, the CEO of Index Creative Village, notes his company “has to seek marketing opportunities rather than holding activities.”

For example, the creativity-focussed company has opened “Artilicious”, a restaurant in Bangkok’s Watthana district that offers an “immersive experience” to customers.

Alert, aware and agile action

Media and advertising businesses are expected to face hardship for yet another year due to a change in consumer behaviour amid the digital transformation.

Pawat Ruangdejworachai, director of marketing communications company Media Intelligence, noted that growth has been low among media and advertising businesses due to a decline in ad revenues.

“Media and advertising business entrepreneurs should be alert, aware, and agile in taking action in order to survive this year,” he said.