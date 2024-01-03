Chiang Mai tourism expected to recover to pre-Covid levels in 2025

Of this figure, 1.18 million people were foreigners, accounting for 58% compared to 2019. The number of visitors is expected to increase this year and reach pre-Covid figures in 2025.

The most noticeable drop involved the Chinese, with just 200,982 visiting the Northern capital, significantly lower than the 878,984 recorded in 2019.

This was due to a decline in direct flights from China to Chiang Mai and the Chinese economic slowdown, the social enterprise's chairman for city marketing promotion and development Vorapong Muchaotai said.

He expects Chinese tourists to remain uncertain about travelling to Thailand this year despite the new visa waiver agreement which will take effect on March 1.

"This measure is more likely to would attract Thai tourists to visit China rather than draw Chinese tourists to Thailand," Vorapong said.