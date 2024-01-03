Thais accept ‘shrinkflation’ trends, while global survey finds mixed sentiments

According to the findings, 39% of Thai consumers have noticed a reduction in product sizes, while prices remain unchanged.

Another 57% have noticed prices rising despite product sizes remaining the same, while 29% have observed changes in ingredients without a corresponding adjustment in prices.

“Interestingly, 50% of Thais think it is acceptable for businesses and retailers to reduce the size of their products while keeping prices the same,” Ipsos said.

Among various product categories, 52% of respondents identified shrinkflation in savoury snacks, followed by premade meals (50%), chocolate and sweets (46%), fresh vegetables and fruits (40%), frozen snacks (36%), non-carbonated drinks (34%), bread (34%), fresh or frozen meats (31%), milk (31%), coffee (30%) and carbonated drinks (30%).