Thailand accelerates lithium exploration to become EV production hub

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said the Department of Primary Industries and Mines (DPIM) had been tasked with speeding up the exploration of potential lithium resources in Thailand.

Lithium is an important alkali metal for production of lithium-ion batteries to power EVs.

"This move aims to build stability and prepare Thailand for becoming an EV production base," Pimphattra said, "It is also in line with the Industry Ministry's policy to develop a comprehensive EV supply chain."