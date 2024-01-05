Food exports grow by 3.2% in 2023, predicted to increase in 2024

Speaking to Thansettakij on Thursday, Wisit Limluecha revealed that the nation’s food exports during the first 10 months of last year grew by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2022. Thansettakij is a news outlet under the Nation group.

Wisit, who doubles as chairman of the Processed Food and Future Food Committee, said that China is the biggest market for Thai food exports, followed by ASEAN countries, Japan, and the US.

Most of the exported goods were agricultural food products, worth 660 billion baht, up by 9.5% (YoY), he said, adding that amongst them are frozen fruit, dried fruit, fresh fruit, as well as frozen chickens, rice, and cassava-based products.

Wisit projected that food exports for the whole of 2023 could surpass the target of 1.55 trillion baht.

In the best scenario, the value could rise by 7% to 1.62 trillion baht, but in the worst scenario, it might only reach 1.52 trillion baht – a mere 0.6% increase, he said, pointing out that climate change or drought could hinder growth.