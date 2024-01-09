Thailand set to surpass 2023 rice export target as November figures surge

Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said on Tuesday that rice exports in November hit 1.007 million tonnes worth 23.01 billion baht, up by 19.9% and 23.3% compared to October, respectively.

The boost in November’s rice exports was predominant mostly in the categories of polished and jasmine rice because importers wanted to replenish declining stocks amid a 15-year high in global rice prices. Polished rice exports in November amounted to 659,694 tonnes, reflecting a substantial 31% compared to October.

Main markets for Thai polished rice include Indonesia, the Philippines, Algeria, Iraq, Malaysia, Japan, Brazil, and Cameroon, he said.