How does Thai situation measure up against World Bank's crisis criteria

Amid these varying interpretations, it might be a prudent move to evaluate the present situation based on the seven assessments of the World Bank in defining an economic crisis.

The governnent's controversial policy of distributing 10,000 baht through a digital wallet to citizens aged 16 and above for the moment must return to the drawing table after the Council of State threw cold water on the proposed scheme. The state's legal adviser opined that the government needed to prove the urgency and continuous efforts to resolve the national "crisis", as stated in Article 53 of the Monetary and Fiscal Discipline Act to be able to follow its current course of action.

Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of relevant agencies to consider whether this scheme meets the conditions, or not. The 12th Committee on Economic Theory has advised the government to consult relevant agencies and rely on economic data for confirmation.

The key question hounding the digital wallet policy is whether the country's economy is in a crisis or not. It is evident that from the government's perspective and economists supporting it that the economy is in a crisis. However, the opposing side, or agencies monitoring the economic situation, argue that the Thai economy continues to expand and therefore could not be considered to be in crisis.