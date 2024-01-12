Will Thailand's digital wallet scheme rev up the economy?

But will this cash injection actually boost the economy, or simply fizzle out leaving a huge public debt for taxpayers?

According to the World Bank, the answer hinges on one key question: how much will people spend?

International studies cited by the bank suggest that the impact of such “helicopter money” depends on two main factors:

Liquidity crunch: Are people strapped for cash? If so, they're more likely to spend every penny, jolting the local economy. In Thailand, official data indicates around half of households live paycheque to paycheque, so there's a good chance the money will get splashed around the local markets.

Local content: Where will people spend? Ideally, they'll choose locally produced goods and services, giving businesses a much-needed shot in the arm. In Thailand, the digital wallet scheme’s six-month spending limit and location restrictions encourage this, keeping the money circulating within communities.