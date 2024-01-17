BMA to proceed with BTS Green Line extension

The BMA will independently carry out this project as an extension connecting to the previous project from Saphan Taksin to Bang Wa. A study will be conducted on the suitability of investment models, such as public-private partnerships (PPP).

The proposed route will begin at the connection point of the extensions of both the Green Line and the Blue Line at Bang Wa station. It will then follow the central lane of Ratchaphruek Road, passing through the intersection of Bang Wa (Soi Charan 13) and the intersection of Phran Nok-Phutthamonthon Sai 4 roads.