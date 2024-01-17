BMA to proceed with BTS Green Line extension
The Bangkok Metropolitan (BMA) is planning to proceed with the 14 billion baht route extension for the BTS Skytrain’s Green line.
According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the new section would be 7.5 kilometres long and cost 14 billion baht. It would connect with the existing Green Line extension at Bang Wa and the Orange Line at Taling Chan. The funding will come from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration budget.
The BMA will independently carry out this project as an extension connecting to the previous project from Saphan Taksin to Bang Wa. A study will be conducted on the suitability of investment models, such as public-private partnerships (PPP).
The proposed route will begin at the connection point of the extensions of both the Green Line and the Blue Line at Bang Wa station. It will then follow the central lane of Ratchaphruek Road, passing through the intersection of Bang Wa (Soi Charan 13) and the intersection of Phran Nok-Phutthamonthon Sai 4 roads.
The route will then cross over the intersection of Borommaratchonnani Road, the Sri Rat Expressway, and the outer ring road on the western side, which is aligned with the southern railway line, ending at the railway bridge crossing at the Red Line electric train, Bang Sue-Taling Chan section, and connecting to the Orange Line’s Bang Khun Non-Min Buri section, at Taling Chan station.