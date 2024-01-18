DP World CEO ‘expressed interest’ in land bridge in meeting with PM

The Thai leader met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the group chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Ports World (DP World), during the “Thailand Landbridge: Connecting Asean with the World” event held in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday afternoon.

“DP World clearly showed interest to invest in the land bridge project. They will come to Thailand to discuss the matter and survey the locations of the project. The [Thai] transport minister will accompany the group during the survey,” the source said.

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, DP World is a global logistics provider with operations in over 69 countries across the world. Its Thai unit, DP World Thailand’s Laem Chabang International Terminal Co Ltd, is the operator of container terminals at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province, the country’s busiest international port.

The land bridge project involves the construction of deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces and railway and highway links between the two ports, connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The mega-project is estimated to require investment of 1 trillion baht.

PM Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, was in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024.