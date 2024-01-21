With 60 accredited hospitals, BOI ready to drive Thailand’s medical hub ambitions
Thailand has a great potential to become a global medical hub, with 60 hospitals meeting international healthcare standards, the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) chief said.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI Office, said on Sunday that BOI would also offer initiatives to support this ambitious goal.
With 60 hospitals, Thailand is the fourth country globally and the only country in the region to have the highest number of hospitals that meet the Joint Commission International (JCI)’s stringent standards.
JCI is a non-profit organisation that sets the gold standard for healthcare quality and patient safety globally. Their accreditation programme is rigorous and voluntary, with only the finest hospitals and healthcare organisations being able to achieve it.
Narit added that investors from Japan, China, the United States and Europe have made direct investments in the production of medical tools and supplements in Thailand.
He also expressed confidence in Thailand’s potential to become a leader in the region with the advantage of internationally accredited medical treatment and the readiness of hospitals.
Last year, the BOI received applications for privileges for 65 projects within the medical and health industries, amounting to an investment of 16 billion baht. The majority of this investment, totalling 9 billion baht, was allocated to 10 hospital projects and 2.7 billion baht for 24 projects focusing on the production of medical tools.
Another 1.6 billion baht was dedicated to establishing nine special medical service centres, including those for kidney, cancer and mental health treatment, Narit said.
Another 1 billion has been earmarked for 12 projects of medicine production, he added.
Narit confirmed that the BOI is committed to offering various incentives, including non-tax incentives, to support the development of Thailand as a prominent medical hub.