With 60 accredited hospitals, BOI ready to drive Thailand’s medical hub ambitions

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI Office, said on Sunday that BOI would also offer initiatives to support this ambitious goal.

With 60 hospitals, Thailand is the fourth country globally and the only country in the region to have the highest number of hospitals that meet the Joint Commission International (JCI)’s stringent standards.

JCI is a non-profit organisation that sets the gold standard for healthcare quality and patient safety globally. Their accreditation programme is rigorous and voluntary, with only the finest hospitals and healthcare organisations being able to achieve it.