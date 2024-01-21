Sa Kaeo to spearhead Srettha’s ambitious plans for Thailand’s cacao industry

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Sunday that the PM has instructed the ministry to initiate a pilot project in Sa Kaeo province, focusing on the development of cocoa plantations, processing and marketing, as cocoa has the potential of becoming Thailand’s next cash crop.

“The prime minister wants cacao products to become Thailand’s next cash crop, aligning with the anticipated demand from other nations,” he said.

The PM is expediting the opening of a new one-stop border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo to facilitate the export of cocoa products to Cambodia and other countries.