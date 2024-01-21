Sa Kaeo to spearhead Srettha’s ambitious plans for Thailand’s cacao industry
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed the Industry Ministry to launch a comprehensive development initiative for the cocoa industry in eastern Thailand, spanning the process from farming to marketing.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Sunday that the PM has instructed the ministry to initiate a pilot project in Sa Kaeo province, focusing on the development of cocoa plantations, processing and marketing, as cocoa has the potential of becoming Thailand’s next cash crop.
“The prime minister wants cacao products to become Thailand’s next cash crop, aligning with the anticipated demand from other nations,” he said.
The PM is expediting the opening of a new one-stop border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo to facilitate the export of cocoa products to Cambodia and other countries.
Chai said the Khum Phet Cocoa community enterprise in Sa Kaeo will serve as a starting point for this pilot project.
The pilot project aims to foster collaboration between government agencies and the private sector, leveraging smart farming technology and local wisdom from farmers to enhance the quality and production of cocoa fruits.
The government will also support the creation of a network of cocoa farmers, fostering knowledge exchange on effective fruit processing to produce high-quality cocoa powder.
The government will also provide support for the development of packaging, enhancing the appeal of instant cocoa products in the market. Srettha has also directed support for the development of artificial leather from cocoa peels, a by-product of cocoa processing.