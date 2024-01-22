Delay in digital wallet scheme will have no impact on Thailand’s growth: economist

“There is still a vast room for tourism to expand. The digital wallet scheme is just a stimulus measure that the government has added on, in line with its election promises,” Somchai said.

He said that he cannot tell if the digital wallet scheme has hit a dead-end because even the Council of State has refused to give a “yes” or “no” to the project.

He said the government will need to evaluate the situation on its own based on the Council of State’s suggestion to determine if the 500 billion baht needed for the project can be borrowed legally and whether it would meet the Financial Discipline Act.

He said the only way the project can go ahead is if the government can borrow 500 billion baht after proving that the country is facing an economic crisis and that the scheme will not affect the country’s financial discipline.