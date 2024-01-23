Thai GDP growth in 2023 lower than BOT figure: PM Office

The document, which was prepared by the Fiscal Policy Office ( FPO ), shows that the slowdown in the Thai economy was due to various factors, including the ongoing global supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine, and the rising cost of living.

Chai said that the government is concerned about the slow growth of the Thai economy and that it is taking steps to address the underlying challenges. These steps include investing in infrastructure, promoting innovation, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

The release of the confidential document has sparked a debate about the accuracy of the BOT's economic forecasts. Some economists have argued that the BOT's forecasts are too optimistic and that the Thai economy is likely to grow at a slower pace than the BOT has predicted.

The BOT has defended its forecasts, saying that they are based on the best available information. The BOT has also said that it is monitoring the global economic situation closely and that it will adjust its forecasts as needed.