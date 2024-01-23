Fuel prices expected to rise – slightly – as subsidies expire on Jan. 31

Fuel prices are expected to increase slightly in the next two weeks but remain lower than in early November when support measures were implemented. However, fluctuations in global oil prices this week could impact pump prices in Thailand. However, the Pheu Thai-led government is unlikely to allow a rise of 1 baht per litre under its commitment to relieve living-cost burdens.

In November, the price of gasohol 91 was cut by 2.50 baht per litre, gasohol 95 by 1 baht per litre, E20 and E85 petrol by 80 satang per litre.