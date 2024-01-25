Thailand ‘back on the radar’ as Srettha returns from Davos

During the forum, Srettha also met with executives from Nestle, DKSH, Bank of America and Alphabet among others, where he highlighted Thailand’s progress in developing sustainable energy sources, along with his administration’s commitment to turning Thailand into a regional hub for EV battery manufacturing.

The Prime Minister also met with Prime Minister of Belgium and President of the European Union (EU) Alexander De Croo and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss the Thai-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), on which negotiations resumed last year. Additionally, Srettha met with Swiss President Viola Amherd to discuss the Thai-EFTA FTA that both parties expect to finalise in the “near future”.

During the forum, the Swiss delegation extended an invitation to Thailand to participate in the peace process aimed at ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, according to Cherdchai, who believes that ASEAN's experiences could be beneficial not only to Europe but to the entire world.