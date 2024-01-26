Thai manufacturing sector shrinks for 5th month amid ASEAN slowdown

The fall reflected a rapid decline in new orders, to the lowest level in 28 months. This led to a decrease in new export orders and weakened overall output, marking the slowest growth in the manufacturing sector in 27 months.

Four of the seven ASEAN countries surveyed suffered a drop in PMI last month. Thailand ranked second from bottom with a PMI of 45.1 in December, marking the fifth consecutive month of contraction and the biggest decline in the past three and a half years. Only strife-torn Myanmar registered a bigger drop with a 12-month low of 42.9.