Geopolitical tensions seen as major risk to Thai economy, experts say

The two agencies cited the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the rise of protectionism and the uncertainty surrounding the US-China rivalry as potential threats to Thailand's trade and investment.

The conflict in Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains and led to higher energy prices. This has negatively impacted Thai businesses, which are reliant on imported energy and raw materials.

The rise of protectionism could lead to higher tariffs and other barriers to trade, making it more difficult for Thai businesses to export their products and services, while the uncertainty surrounding the US-China rivalry could lead to instability in the global economy, dampening demand for Thai exports.

The Finance Ministry and the NESDC have urged the Thai government to take a series of steps to mitigate the risks. These include diversifying Thailand's trade partners to reduce reliance on any single country, or region; strengthening Thailand's economic resilience by increasing domestic demand and production; and promoting regional cooperation to reduce trade barriers and support economic integration.

However, the impact of geopolitical tensions on the Thai economy depends on a number of factors, including the duration and severity of the conflict in Ukraine, the pace of economic recovery in the US and China, and the actions taken by the Thai government.