State agencies see 2.6% dip in first quarter revenue of fiscal 2024

Pornchai Thiraveja, the office director-general, said the revenue was close to the estimated amount but it was lower 2.6% year on year when taking into account the extra revenue of 36.223 billion baht received in the last quarter of 2022.

Pornchai said the Revenue Department was the agency with the biggest revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 from October to December. It collected 457.329 billion baht, mainly from value-added tax.

Pornchai said state enterprises handed over their revenue of 63.68 billion baht to the Finance Ministry during the first quarter.