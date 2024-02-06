Inflation in negative territory, January figures show

The current situation indicates that Thailand is still facing a crisis, particularly in terms of financial instability, which is a cause for concern. A financial crisis can have severe repercussions on the economy, as evidenced by the impact of the Tom Yum Kung crisis in 1997, the consequences of which were felt across the entire economic system.

“Financial experts are expressing concern about the current situation, and everyone is discussing this issue. The crucial point at the moment is the observation of signs of default on stock loans occurring continuously. It has been suggested that if another financial crisis, similar to the Tom Yum Kung period occurs, it could lead to severe damage to the country. We are therefore calling on everyone who opposes any government actions to consider this aspect seriously, “ he said.

Phumtham emphasised that economists have warned that if nothing is done at this moment, there is a possibility of facing a crisis similar to that of 1997. Both sides should revisit the data to verify its accuracy, he added. If the threat is real, proactive measures must be taken. If objections have been raised and a crisis unfolds as predicted, it is important for everyone to share responsibility for the consequences.