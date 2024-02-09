First home blues: Why Thai millennials are caught in a housing crisis

Traditional markers of success like graduating from a prestigious university, securing a job, purchasing a car, buying a house, and starting a family, have become increasingly challenging for many millennials.

Their hopes have been dampened further by the significant surge in property prices.

House prices are projected to rise again this year, driven by factors a 5-8% increase in the minimum wage and escalating construction costs.

The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) recorded a gradual increase in home building costs throughout 2022, with a notable 6.2% year-on-year rise in the third quarter, marking the highest growth in 19 quarters. Housing prices, particularly for projects slated to open this year, are forecast to rise by 5-10%.

"I want to buy a home, but it feels like I can only afford a townhouse with my budget. The dream of having my ideal forever home seems challenging given the current state of the housing market in Thailand,” said Kamonchanok, an office worker from Greater Bangkok. Her experience reflects the struggles of countless aspiring Thai millennials in the current housing market.

The 28-year-old accountant is desperate to purchase her own home but knows well the financial constraints facing young people.

Kamonchanok highlights the stark difference in affordability of first houses for the previous generation, born between 1970 and 1980.

"Compared with my parents, who bought their first house in 1998 and could afford a decent single-family home on their salary, my generation faces limitations. I can only consider townhouses. However, the quality usually doesn't match the price."

Kamonchanok emphasised the difficulty in finding suitable housing options within her salary range.