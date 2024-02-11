Suvarnabhumi’s capacity to increase after 3rd runway is operational in July

Once the new runway is in use, the airport capacity will be increased from 67 flights per hour to 94 flights per hour, Suriya added.

The airport’s first runway is located on the west side of the airport and the second runway on the east side, separated by passenger terminal buildings and other facilities.

The third runway is being built further away from the first runway near the east edge of the airport.

Suriya said the third runway is being built in line with the government’s vision to make Thailand an aviation hub of the region.