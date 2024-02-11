Suvarnabhumi’s capacity to increase after 3rd runway is operational in July
The construction of the third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport will be completed in time for its use in July, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said Sunday.
Once the new runway is in use, the airport capacity will be increased from 67 flights per hour to 94 flights per hour, Suriya added.
The airport’s first runway is located on the west side of the airport and the second runway on the east side, separated by passenger terminal buildings and other facilities.
The third runway is being built further away from the first runway near the east edge of the airport.
Suriya said the third runway is being built in line with the government’s vision to make Thailand an aviation hub of the region.
“During the past 20 years, Suvarnabhumi Airport used to be ranked seventh, but its ranking has fallen to 76 due to poor services,” Suriya said.
“I have ordered the airport to rush to improve its services so that it will be among the top 20 best international airports in the world.”
He noted that the airport had recently opened its new passenger terminal building called Satellite 1 or SAT-1 building and 13 airlines have started using the new SAT-1 building. The number would increase to 16 by the end of this month, he added.
Suirya said about 86 flights were using the new passenger terminal and by the end of this month, the number would rise to 112 flights per day.