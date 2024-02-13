Suriya asks if THAI will be able to recoup cost of 45 new planes

Suriya conceded on Tuesday that he has no authority to oppose this plan because Thai Airways International (THAI) is still undergoing rehabilitation.

However, he said, the Transport Ministry wanted to ask the airline’s board of directors whether it would be worth investing in such a huge procurement project.

So far, THAI has not officially confirmed reports by Reuters and Simple Flying that it was ordering 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with the option of expanding the order up to 80 aircraft.