Thailand attracts over THB7 billion in foreign investment in January
Japanese were the largest group of foreign investors in Thailand last month, contributing more than half of the total 7.12 billion baht foreign investment, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
The first month of this year saw 54 foreign entities invest in ventures ranging from retail businesses and filmmaking services to data centres and solar energy.
Foreign investments rose 2 billion from 5.1 billion baht in the same month last year, said Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the ministry's Department of Business Development.
January’s foreign investment also created 172 jobs for Thais.
The next highest investors after Japan were Singapore, China, the United States, and Hong Kong, the department said.
Fifteen Japanese investors were registered in January, accounting for 28% of all foreign investors and injecting 3.79 billion baht into various businesses, including acetylene black manufacturing equipment, an online maid/cleaning service, and industrial production of auto parts and aluminium cans.
Seven investors from Singapore accounted for 13% with 1.08 billion baht of investment in data centre business, solar energy generation, and software development.
Another seven came from China, with investment of 768 million baht in ventures such as scaffolding rental, retail, and manufacturing for original equipment manufacturers (OEM).
Six US investors accounted for 11% with 26 million baht injected into website design and maintenance services, food and drink businesses, and retailing of chemicals and seasonings, among others.
Four investors from Hong Kong (7%) poured 264 million baht into a restaurant and cafe consulting business, manufacturing of audio-visual products, and liaison services for foreign filmmaking crews working in Thailand.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) special development zone attracted 2.29 billion baht or 32% of foreign investment in January.
Of the 17 foreign investors in EEC projects, five came from Japan with 476 million baht in investment, five from China (462 million baht), two from South Korea (280 million baht), and five from other countries (1.07 billion baht).
Their investments were mainly in R&D businesses to produce parts for electric vehicles, machinery efficiency consulting, production of plastic parts for capacitor manufacturing, and OEM manufacturing of cleaning products.