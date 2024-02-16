Thailand attracts over THB7 billion in foreign investment in January

The first month of this year saw 54 foreign entities invest in ventures ranging from retail businesses and filmmaking services to data centres and solar energy.

Foreign investments rose 2 billion from 5.1 billion baht in the same month last year, said Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the ministry's Department of Business Development.

January’s foreign investment also created 172 jobs for Thais.

The next highest investors after Japan were Singapore, China, the United States, and Hong Kong, the department said.

Fifteen Japanese investors were registered in January, accounting for 28% of all foreign investors and injecting 3.79 billion baht into various businesses, including acetylene black manufacturing equipment, an online maid/cleaning service, and industrial production of auto parts and aluminium cans.

Seven investors from Singapore accounted for 13% with 1.08 billion baht of investment in data centre business, solar energy generation, and software development.

Another seven came from China, with investment of 768 million baht in ventures such as scaffolding rental, retail, and manufacturing for original equipment manufacturers (OEM).