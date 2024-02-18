SMEs call on govt to protect Thai manufacturers from dumping of cheap Chinese goods

Saengchai Teerakulvanich, president of the federation, said the group recently spoke with the Commerce Ministry and proposed some measures to deal with the flood of Chinese goods.

As part of the proposal, Saengchai said the federation has asked the ministry to review import tax rates on the types of goods affecting Thai SMEs directly.

The federation also called on the Commerce Ministry to have the Board of Investment review the privileges granted to Chinese companies, whose investments do not really benefit Thailand and Thai SMEs.