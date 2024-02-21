Higher education ministry vows to prepare 150,000-strong work force for EV industry
The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation intends to prepare a work force of at least 150,000 people to work in the electric vehicle industry within five years.
The work force development plan is part of the ministry’s comprehensive strategy to support Thailand’s EV ecosystem.
The ministry announced that the strategy was aimed at helping the kingdom reach its goal of making 30% of vehicle production in the country zero-emission vehicles by 2030.
The 30% ratio means the country must make some 725,000 EVs and 675,000 electric motorcycles by 2030.
The ministry's three strategies cover EV human resources development, EV vehicle use by its agencies, and innovation.
The ministry said it would support universities and higher educational institutes to turn out graduates who can design or develop software for the EV industry.
They will be capable of providing maintenance for EVs and charging stations.
A work force of at least 5,000 work would be ready within this year and the number would grow to 150,000 in five years.
The ministry announced that 30% of all vehicles used by agencies under the ministry would be EVs within five years.
The ministry would push for universities to turn to use green energy and become green campuses.
The ministry announced that it had assigned the Thailand Science Research and Innovation Institute to support research by universities for upgrading EV industrial capacity in the country as well as research in technologies for making EVs and parts.