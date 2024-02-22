Thai, Indian agencies brainstorm ways to attract tourists

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol put forward the following policies and directions aimed at attracting the target audience:

• Extending stays and generating increased tourism revenue from Indian tourists within Thailand;

• Promoting event marketing, such as for the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival” in Bangkok and other key provinces in mid-April;

• Promoting Indian film production within Thailand;

• Promoting tourism throughout the year.