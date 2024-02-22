‘Thailand too dependent on a few farm export items and markets’

He said that the country’s top five farm products constituted over 87% of its agricultural exports, while as much as 42% of Thai farm products were exported to China.

“Thailand relies on a limited number of markets for our agricultural exports, particularly China, which imports as much as 42% of all Thai farm exports,” Napintorn said.

He suggested that Thailand should diversify its agriculture export products and markets to help reduce the risk from too much reliance on a handful of export products and markets.

The deputy minister pointed to the need for expanding agricultural output through research and technology. Exports from the farm sector should also be restructured to ensure a diversity of products, and new export markets should be discovered while the existing markets like the US, China, and ASEAN countries should be retained, he said.

Thailand’s agricultural exports totalled US$49.2 billion (1.69 trillion baht) last year, representing 17.3% of all Thai exports with a total value of US$284.5 billion.

Of all exports, farm produce accounted for 9.4% and processed agricultural products 7.9%, according to Napintorn, citing data from the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

Export of farm produce totalled $26.8 billion (920 billion baht) last year, a growth of 0.2% year on year, while exports of agricultural products totalled $22.4 billion (770 billion baht), down 1.7% year on year, according to the Commerce Ministry.



