World burdened by rising mountain of debt; Thailand tops SE Asia list for household debts

In the “Global Debt Monitor” report released on Wednesday, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said that more than $15 trillion (538 trillion baht) was added to the “mountain of global debt” last year, bringing the total to a new record high of $313 trillion.

It said the debt-to-GDP ratio in emerging markets reached new highs last year, with the highest surges observed in India, Argentina, China, Russia, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, the appetite for borrowing is growing this year, especially in emerging markets, as international sovereign bond issuance volumes rise.

“Of particular concern: Deepening geoeconomic fragmentation, geopolitical conflicts and rising trade protectionism may lead to more frequent and abrupt changes in global risk sentiment. Any escalation of these risks could exacerbate debt vulnerabilities,” the IIF report warned.

It said that government budget deficits were still running well above pre-pandemic levels, and an acceleration in regional conflicts could trigger an abrupt surge in defence spending.

