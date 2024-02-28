Tripartite panel approves new formula for calculating minimum wage

Phairoj Chotikasatien, permanent secretary for Labour Ministry and chairman of the tripartite wage committee, said the panel approved the new factors for calculating daily minimum wages during its second meeting of this year.

He said the approved new factors are areas and types of businesses, which would be considered along with the current economic situation and inflation rates.

The committee approved the new formula to be applied in the 10 tourism provinces first. They are: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Krabi, Songkhla, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Rayong.