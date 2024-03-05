Pipat eyes jobs for Thais in new South Korean industries in meeting with new envoy

At the meeting on Tuesday, Pipat congratulated the ambassador on his new mission and applauded the long-standing bilateral ties that the two countries have enjoyed for over six decades.

He also thanked the South Korean government for looking after some 20,000 Thai workers in South Korea in terms of visa and welfare and added that Thailand was ready to work with Seoul in promoting mutual tourism. South Koreans are the third largest foreign arrivals on Thai soil, and Thais also enjoy visiting South Korea, he added.

Pipat thanked the South Korean authorities for expanding the quota of Thai workers under the E-7 visa from 4,800 last year to 5,500 this year. Most of the Thai workers have been positioned in South Korea’s shipbuilding industry. Pipat, however, said he hoped Thai workers would also be allowed to work in the fishing, hospitality and restaurant industries, as workers are needed in the sectors according to reports from the Human Resources Development Service of Korea.

The minister said that after signing a pact with Jinan County for Thais to engage in seasonal farm work, the ministry is looking to finalise similar agreements with other South Korean counties and provinces in the country this year.

The ambassador responded by saying that the South Korean government was looking forward to working with Thailand’s Labour Ministry to fulfil its manpower needs, especially in agriculture and other key industries. He also hoped that mutual tourism campaigns would benefit both countries in terms of economic and diplomatic relations.

The meeting was held at the Labour Ministry in Bangkok.