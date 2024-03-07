Seven projects planned to turn Phuket into regional economic hub

Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said these projects will help maximise the southern province’s tourism and logistics capacities for land, sea, and air transport, supporting its target of becoming a regional economic hub and global tourism destination.

The projects are:

1. Upgrading Phuket International Airport in the second phase, to increase the capacity from 12.5 million passengers to 18 million passengers per year, with a budget of 6.21 billion baht.

2. Expanding lanes of highway no. 4027 from Ban Para to Ban Muang Mai, worth 510 million baht.

3. Building a frontage road connecting Ban Muang Mai to Phuket Airport, worth 2.46 billion baht.

4. Building an elevated intersection of highways no.402, 4027 and 4025, worth 2.42 billion baht.

5. Krathu-Patong highway, worth 14.67 billion baht

6. Muang Mai-Koh Kaew highway, worth 42.63 billion baht

7. Development of Phuket’s second airport (Andaman Airport), with a budget of 80 billion baht.