World Bank office aligns with Bank of Thailand on interest rate

Kiatipong, a specialist in macroeconomics & fiscal management, added that the current challenge faced by the Thai economy is the boosting of gross domestic product (GDP) in the short, medium and long terms to 3%, 4% and 5% respectively in a bid to set the kingdom on the path to becoming a high-income country.

“Thailand should focus its investment on human resource development and basic infrastructure. This must be done in parallel with eliminating factors that could obstruct ease of doing business” he said.

Kiatipong also commented that the government’s 500-billion-baht digital wallet scheme could help boost the GDP in the short term by approximately 1%, but will create a huge burden on the country’s finances in the future, as the budget for the scheme is almost 3% of the GDP.

He concluded that the scheme may not be necessary after all, as Thailand’s private consumption, one of the main economic drivers, is still growing despite some slowdowns.

“What is truly worrying is the rise of household debts, which are now among the highest in ASEAN. This could significantly undermine the growth in Thai consumption,” he said.

Kiatipong added that other economic pitfalls that Thai authorities need to look out for include stagnating exports and delays in fiscal budget disbursement.