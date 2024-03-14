US Secretary of Commerce enhances economic partnerships during Bangkok visit
During a series of business engagements, Gina Raimondo, the 40th US Secretary of Commerce, engaged with distinguished members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham) to foster economic ties between the United States and Thailand on Wednesday.
Secretary Raimondo spoke with Amcham President Ornkanya Pibuldham of Bank of America.
Raimondo emphasized Thailand's pivotal role as a trade partner and underscored the US commitment to amplifying collaboration in the region.
Ornkanya remarked, "Our dialogue centred around forging synergies that not only boost trade but also stimulate technological advancements and sustainable growth."
Amcham represents over 650 member companies; the attendees included business executives from diverse sectors such as automotive, energy, digital technology, manufacturing, banking and finance, and more.
The event was also attended by US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, members of President Biden's Advisory Council, and senior US Department of Commerce officials.
Raimondo is in Thailand with the President Biden's Export Council. The meetings aim to provide a platform to explore avenues for expanding US-Thai commercial relations, with Raimondo expressing her appreciation for the partnership between the two countries.