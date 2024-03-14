US Secretary of Commerce enhances economic partnerships during Bangkok visit

Secretary Raimondo spoke with Amcham President Ornkanya Pibuldham of Bank of America.

Raimondo emphasized Thailand's pivotal role as a trade partner and underscored the US commitment to amplifying collaboration in the region.

Ornkanya remarked, "Our dialogue centred around forging synergies that not only boost trade but also stimulate technological advancements and sustainable growth."

Amcham represents over 650 member companies; the attendees included business executives from diverse sectors such as automotive, energy, digital technology, manufacturing, banking and finance, and more.

The event was also attended by US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, members of President Biden's Advisory Council, and senior US Department of Commerce officials.