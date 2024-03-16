ZTE chief meets Srettha, interested in investing in cloud, data centre, 5G

ZTE’s chief executive officer, Xu Ziyang, and the company’s executives met the Thai premier at Government House on Friday to discuss cooperation in information technology and investment opportunities in the digital industry, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said.

Chai said Srettha had promised to facilitate all foreign investors in Thailand and to urge related digital agencies to drive future cooperation with ZTE. He added that the Thai government prioritised the development of the digital economy, especially the establishment of cloud infrastructure to cope with increasing demand.

Xu applauded the government’s “Digital Thailand” policy and its efforts in upgrading the e-government platform, which he said was in line with the Digital China initiative to boost the country’s digital economy that ZTE has helped implement. He expressed confidence that ZTE would be able to help increase Thailand’s digital capacity, as well as trade value and future investment with its technology know-how.

The CEO added that ZTE was willing to exchange and transfer knowledge and innovation to Thai partners via joint training sessions. Srettha has promised to visit ZTE’s headquarters in China together with related agencies to further discuss future cooperation.