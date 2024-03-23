TDRI warns Thai govt of serious consequences from confronting BOT

TDRI is a non-profit, non-government Thai policy think tank focused on social and economic development issues.

Speaking at the Prachachat Business Forum in Bangkok, TDRI president Somkiat Tangkitvanich cited as an example the economic problems Türkiye is facing when the government and central bank clashed.

He said the Turkish government fired three central bank commissioners to force a decrease in policy rate, and as a result the country’s inflation has skyrocketed to over 80%, severely damaging the economy.

Meanwhile, former UK prime minister Liz Truss had to step down in less than two months after implementing several economic policies defying the advice of the Bank of England, he added.

Somkiat also criticised the proposed digital wallet policy of the Srettha Thavisin government. The ruling Pheu Thai Party had promised during its election campaign to hand out 10,000 baht in digital money to eligible Thais to stimulate the economy.

“The government has not learned anything from the past. This is not the first money handout scheme in Thailand or in the world,” he said, citing similar schemes during the Kukrit Pramoj, Thaksin Shinawatra, and Prayut Chan-o-cha administrations.