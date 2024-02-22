Thailand’s 10,000 baht per head Digital Wallet Scheme Explained | The Synopsis EP3
This episode of "The Synopsis" covers the Thai government's Digital Wallet Initiative. Under the scheme, the government will provide a 10,000 baht digital credit. The policy aims to support local spending within a fixed time span in order to stimulate the economy.
