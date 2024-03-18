Pichai tipped as finance minister after offloading BCPG stake

Pichai chairs the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)’s board of directors, and on Monday, he sold all 1,169,642 shares he held in BCPG at the price of 7.30 baht per share. He pocketed 8.54 billion baht from the sale, which was made via Finansia Syrus Securities.

Pichai, who is considered to be a close adviser of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, became SET’s 18th chairman in early February.

It has been widely speculated that Srettha may hand the Finance portfolio he also holds to someone he trusts in a bid to cut down his confrontations with the Bank of Thailand.