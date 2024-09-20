Storm Soulik injures 1, causes major flooding in Vietnam\'s central region

The effects of Storm Soulik have injured one person and damaged 93 houses in central Viet Nam, according to the Disaster and Dyke Management Authority on Friday.

A total of 2,322 households were evacuated due to high flooding risks and landslides.

Heavy rains on Thursday evening and night led to significant flooding across parts of the central province of Quang Binh, with water levels in the Gianh River rising sharply.

In Thanh Thach Commune, Tuyen Hoa District, dozens of homes were inundated.

According to local officials, the rainfall was brought on by Storm Soulik, which had weakened from a typhoon into a tropical depression after making landfall earlier on Thursday.

The storm triggered a surge in upstream water levels, submerging over 20 homes in villages three and four of Thanh Thach, with some properties facing water levels as high as four metres. Fortunately, all residents were safely evacuated.

By Friday morning, the rain had ceased, and water levels showed signs of receding, said Doan Xuan Long, chairman of the Thanh Thach People's Committee.

Local authorities are now assisting residents in the clean-up process as the floodwater gradually recedes.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting reported that, after hitting Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces, Typhoon Soulik significantly weakened but still left areas vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

The provincial hydrometeorological centre noted that the tropical convergence zone over the central region has continued to bring heavy downpours, especially in the mountainous communes of Tuyen Hoa and Minh Hoa districts, where rainfall exceeded 400mm, with some areas reaching 633mm.