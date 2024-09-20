Storm Soulik injures 1, causes major flooding in Vietnam\'s central region

The effects of Storm Soulik have injured one person and damaged 93 houses in central Viet Nam, according to the Disaster and Dyke Management Authority on Friday.
A total of 2,322 households were evacuated due to high flooding risks and landslides.
Heavy rains on Thursday evening and night led to significant flooding across parts of the central province of Quang Binh, with water levels in the Gianh River rising sharply.
In Thanh Thach Commune, Tuyen Hoa District, dozens of homes were inundated.
According to local officials, the rainfall was brought on by Storm Soulik, which had weakened from a typhoon into a tropical depression after making landfall earlier on Thursday.
The storm triggered a surge in upstream water levels, submerging over 20 homes in villages three and four of Thanh Thach, with some properties facing water levels as high as four metres. Fortunately, all residents were safely evacuated.
By Friday morning, the rain had ceased, and water levels showed signs of receding, said Doan Xuan Long, chairman of the Thanh Thach People's Committee.
Local authorities are now assisting residents in the clean-up process as the floodwater gradually recedes.
The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting reported that, after hitting Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces, Typhoon Soulik significantly weakened but still left areas vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.
The provincial hydrometeorological centre noted that the tropical convergence zone over the central region has continued to bring heavy downpours, especially in the mountainous communes of Tuyen Hoa and Minh Hoa districts, where rainfall exceeded 400mm, with some areas reaching 633mm.
These heavy rains have caused river levels across Quang Binh to rise.
The Gianh River surpassed warning level 2 by 1.39 metres, while the Kien Giang and Nhat Le Rivers exceeded warning level 1. The severe weather has also resulted in landslides and flooding in various parts of the province, leading to localised disruptions.
Authorities have set up roadblocks at severely flooded locations and posted warning signs to prohibit movement.
Border guards are working with local officials to ensure public safety, urging residents to avoid crossing fast-moving waters.
In preparation for the storm and anticipated flooding, Quang Binh province had already evacuated nearly 900 households, totalling more than 3,000 people, from high-risk areas to safer places.
Heavy rain has also caused widespread flooding in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces, prompting urgent relief efforts from local authorities.
As of 7am on Friday, the Ha Tinh Province's Flood and Storm Prevention and Search and Rescue Committee reported that water levels on the Ngan Sau and Ngan Pho rivers are approaching warning level 2, while the La River is currently at warning level 1.
There is a significant risk of flooding in low-lying areas, along with flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions. Urban areas are also under threat.
Authorities in Huong Khe, Cam Xuyen and Thach Ha districts are taking proactive measures, relocating residents from flood-prone areas to safer locations.
In Nghe An Province, flooding has affected several riverfront communes, including Bich Hao and Thanh Linh communes in Thanh Chuong District.
Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen The Anh confirmed that many rural roads are submerged, leading to school closures for thousands of students.
Several hydropower plants in two provinces have started releasing water to manage rising levels.
Initial assessments of Ha Tinh Province reveal that 14 homes in Ky Xuan Commune, Ky Anh District have suffered roof damage.
Strong winds have exacerbated the situation, damaging 39 houses and auxiliary structures, downing 10 streetlight poles and uprooting hundreds of trees in Cam Duong and Nam Phuc Thang communes.
In Loc Ha and Can Loc districts, four homes in Thinh Loc and Son Loc communes have lost roofs, with numerous power poles also reported down in Quang Loc Commune.
Local authorities are mobilising community organisations to address immediate disaster-related damage and support affected residents. The erratic heavy rainfall continues to cause localised flooding in various areas.
Ha Tinh Province has urged local units to raise awareness, set up warning signs and restrict access to flooded roads to mitigate further damage. They are also tasked with monitoring the situation and ensuring effective storm and flood prevention measures are implemented.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network