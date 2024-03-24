Thailand pushes to elevate festivals as main driver for global tourist appeal

Surapong Suebwonglee said festivals add to Thailand’s overall appeal, adding to its world-famous cuisine, diverse culture and tourist attractions.

Admitting that previous efforts to promote Thailand’s soft powers had failed due to inadequate planning, “we now revise the management, so it generates more income”, he said.

To achieve this goal, Surapong said his committee is collaborating with relevant agencies to promote traditional festivals and cultural events nationwide. This, he said, will not just showcase Thai culture, but will also bolster the country’s creative economy.

The plan is to encourage both public and private sectors to actively engage in the efforts, he said, adding that the setting up of provincial soft power committees is also being considered.

“We want Thailand to become the country of festivals,” he said. “We want our celebrations to beckon people to visit Thailand, while also ensuring that local people are actively engaged in soft power management.”

While Surapong admitted that delays in budget allocation posed challenges to organising festivals, especially Songkran this year, his committee will study the subject to ensure events meet international standards.