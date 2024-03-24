NESDC flags challenges for manufacturing as Thai labour force shrinks by 3 million

According to NESDC’s long-term national development plan (2022-2037), labour shortages are expected to have an inevitable impact on Thailand’s industrial sector. The projections indicate a steady decline of more than 3 million working-age individuals every decade.

Data as of the end of 2023 shows that Thailand only has 40.7 million working-age people. However, the demand for labour is expected to surge, reaching 44.71 million by 2037 if current industrial trends persist.

To deal with the labour shortage, NESDC said businesses should start embracing automation as an alternative. It said that implementing automation could potentially boost productivity by 5% and reduce demand for more than 2 million workers.