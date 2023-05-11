Japan to review foreign worker regulations to ease labour shortage in care sector

The lack of personnel has prompted calls in the industry to allow foreign carers to conduct home visits. In the ministry’s planned review, it will consider changing rules that block foreign workers from certain duties.

Care workers who conduct home visits help elderly residents eat meals, bathe and use the toilet, among other things. As well as assisting with daily tasks such as cooking, laundry, and cleaning, carers also help patients get in and out of vehicles when visiting hospitals.

As concerns have been expressed about the possibility insufficient Japanese language skills will limit the capacity of foreign personnel if no Japanese staff are around to support them, the conditions under which they can work are likely to be a focus of discussions in the ministry’s review.

A government expert panel is currently conducting a review of the trainee program and a final report is expected this fall.

The ministry will decide on the details and timing of its review of foreign care worker regulations based on the expert panel’s report and opinions from industry groups in the nursing care sector.