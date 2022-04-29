Hotel operators fret over labour shortage as tourism surge looms

The concerns were expressed as the government has scrapped the Test & Go scheme from May 1, and many experts and analysts are expecting a surge in the number of tourists arriving in the country.

Somprawin Manprasert, first executive vice president and chief economist of the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), said that it was a positive sign for the recovery of the tourism industry. With more Covid regulations relaxed, making it more convenient for tourists to visit the county, it is expected that around 5.7 million tourists will visit the country this year.

"Although the number is less than the 5.9-million estimate preceding the Russia-Ukraine war, and far from the pre-Covid 40 million, the projected number is still 10 times higher than last year,” said Somprawin.

Assoc Prof Somchai Pakkapartwiwat, an economics expert, is also positive about the Thai tourism industry. However, Thai tourism still facing some uncertainties and is fragile, and the government will have to offer some support to prop up the industry, he said.

Marisa pointed out that the private sector could not put all their hopes on the government alone while they do nothing. She said all the members of the association have agreed to help each other find a solution to the worker shortage.

Some of the solutions are, for example, holding a short training course for employed workers and discussing with local vocational universities to seek young workers or trainees.

Marisa also suggested that hotel operators improve themselves to become more attractive to new workers. Apart from offering enough incentives, the entrepreneurs should give more chances to their employees to upskill and reskill.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn recently revealed that the country plans to fully unlock and reopen no later than June. This movement will help Thailand welcome at least 1.3 million foreign tourists during the rest of the year and generate over THB700 million revenue.