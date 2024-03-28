Thailand and South Korea to start economic partnership talks this year

He voiced confidence that the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) would help boost Thailand’s competitiveness in the global market while drawing in more investments from South Korea in such areas as electric vehicle manufacturing and information technology.

“The Republic of Korea calls this agreement with their trading partners EPA, although it is in fact an FTA,” Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister, said.

He added that the trade pact with South Korea would be built on the kingdom’s existing multilateral trade partnerships with the East Asian country under the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

In addition to increased competitiveness for Thailand and more investment from South Korea, the commerce minister expected the FTA to facilitate more cooperation between the two countries in such areas as supply chain and digital economy.

Phumtham was speaking to reporters after a signing ceremony on EPA negotiations, attended by Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Trade Negotiations, and Roh Keon-ki, deputy minister for trade negotiations from South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

“This is the official start of negotiations for an FTA between Thailand and South Korea. Both sides expect the first round to start by the middle of 2024 and aim to complete the negotiations by the end of 2025 or early 2026,” Phumtham said.

He added that this was the first FTA negotiations by the Srettha government with a foreign country under its policy of expanding overseas markets and attracting more foreign investments through FTAs.



