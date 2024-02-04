Thailand and Sri Lanka forge closer ties with FTA as Srettha visits Colombo

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe witnessed the signing ceremony at the Chamber Hall of the Office of the President of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday.

Srettha is on a state visit to the island nation and is the chief guest at the country’s Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

Thai Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai signed the FTA for Thailand while the Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Food Security, Kachchakaduge Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando, signed for Sri Lanka. It was the first FTA agreement achieved by the Srettha government, which is emphasizing more bilateral FTAs to boost the economy.

The new draft agreement on air services between Thailand and Sri Lanka, which is prepared to replace and annul the agreement signed on February 24, 1950, aims to reduce barriers and facilitate trade in air services between the two countries. The agreement covers aviation rights, safety, customs, and other related aspects by the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The MoU on collaboration between the National Gem and Jewellery Authority of Thailand and The Gem and Jewellery Research and Training Institute of Sri Lanka aims to foster cooperation in the development of gemstones and jewellery, the Thai government said. This collaboration aims to promote trade between the two countries, allowing Thailand access to sources of raw materials and gemstones. Additionally, it includes the exchange of expertise and personnel training between the two parties, the statement said.