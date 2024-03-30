State agency seeks more FTAs for Thailand to match ASEAN competitors

Currently Thailand has 15 active FTAs with 19 countries, six of them are bilateral agreements between Thailand and Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, Peru and Chile.

Meanwhile, eight agreements are at a regional level between ASEAN, of which Thailand is a member, and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Hong Kong and within the Asean Economic Community. The last FTA that Thailand is a part of is the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which brings together 15 countries: 10 from ASEAN, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said that Vietnam, Thailand’s prominent competitor in ASEAN, had secured 16 FTAs with 45 countries, with more partners than Thailand, including the Eurasian Economic Union, Cuba, and United Kingdom. Vietnam is also a member of RCEP and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Thailand is yet to become a part of the CPTPP.

Meanwhile, another ASEAN rival, Indonesia, has 14 active FTAs with 22 countries, including members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia is also a member of RCEP.