TPSO supports govt's greenhouse gas emission reduction policy

Through a study of how businesses are adapting to reduce GHG emissions, TPSO found that while business operators are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of GHG reduction, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) still lack knowledge and face financial constraints. Most consumers, meanwhile, are interested in environmentally friendly products.

According to TPSO director Poonpong Nainapakorn, the recent “Study of Thai Business Adaptation Guidelines for Environmental Trade Measures: The Case of GHG Emission Reduction” project encompassed surveys of consumers, in-depth interviews with business operators, and proposals to the government and private sector. The goal was to provide information to the government for policy formulation and to help businesses adapt and maintain competitiveness.

According to the consumer survey, which involved 5,012 respondents, 81.64% were interested in buying environmentally-friendly products for reasons such as environmental conservation, support for environmentally-friendly businesses, and trying new products. However, the main reasons for not being interested in such products were high prices, limited availability, and a lack of promotion.

The in-depth interviews with business operators revealed that they are willing to change their operations to reduce GHG emissions, but many, mostly SMEs, face financial limitations in both improving production processes and obtaining carbon footprint certifications. Additionally, they lack knowledge about GHGs and environmental measures in other countries. Consumers often choose cheaper products, which does not incentivise businesses to adapt.