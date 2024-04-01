Applications for factory licences surge

Director-general of the department, Julapong Thaweesri, said that the statistics for 2022-2023 showed a significant increase in the issuance of licenses for establishing and expanding large-scale factories, reaching 800 factories per year, which is three times higher than in 2020-2021. In 2023 alone, licenses were granted for the establishment of 2,598 industrial factories nationwide (outside industrial estates), with a total investment value of 356.14 billion baht, representing a 23% increase over 2022. These factories employ 106,631 people.

The statistics are consistent with the Board of Investment (BOI) receiving investment promotion applications worth a total of 850 billion baht in 2023, the highest in 9 years. Foreign direct investment (FDI), in particular, saw significant growth, increasing by 72% compared to the previous year.