Cabinet gives go-ahead to revised budget framework for years 2025 to 2028

According to Chalermphol, the revised four-year budget framework would only change the projected expenditure and deficit for fiscal 2025, while the projected figures for 2026, 2027 and 2028 would remain unchanged.

The revised framework set the projected spending for fiscal 2025 at 3.75 trillion baht, compared to 3.6 trillion baht in the initial framework and increased the deficit to 865 billion baht from 713 billion baht.

The spending framework for fiscal 2026, 2027, and 2028 came in at 3.743 trillion baht, 3.897 trillion baht, and 4.077 trillion baht, while the deficit for the three fiscal years was set at 703 billion baht, 693 billion baht and 683 billion baht, respectively.

The new framework revised the ratio of public debt to GDP for fiscal years 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 to 19.5%, 20.5%, 21.5% and 22.71%, down from 20.04%, 21.11%, 22.25% and 23.40%, respectively.

Chalermphol said the prime minister will soon convene a meeting of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Finance Ministry, the Budget Bureau and the Bank of Thailand to endorse the budget scope for fiscal 2025, which will be used for drafting that year’s budget bill.

When asked about the source of funds for the digital wallet scheme, Chalermphol said his bureau was still in consultation with a sub-committee in charge of steering the digital wallet policy and a conclusion will be reached before the committee meets on April 10.

Separately, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat indicated that the higher deficit may be intended to fund the digital wallet scheme.

“Can’t you figure it out?” he asked when reporters on Tuesday queried the expanded deficit in the budget for fiscal 2025.

Also on Tuesday, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the government had to revise the budget scopes for the next four fiscal years to revive the sluggish economy.